West Virginia State Police issue a BOLO for kidnapped 2-year-old boy

WEST VIRGINIA (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) following the kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy who was last seen in New Martinsville, West Virginia.

According to Police Chief Tim Cecil from the New Martinsville Police Department, this case is believed to be linked to an abducted 2-year-old named De’montay George who is allegedly with his uncle, Kemontay Howell, 19.

As of 1:00 Sunday afternoon, Chief Cecil says their location was linked to the Charleston/Dunbar area.

According to West Virginia State Police, people should be on the lookout for a red or silver 2020 Honda Accord with a Georgia license plate.

Troopers say the child was last seen wearing a red and black outfit.

Police officials encourage anyone with information to contact 9-1-1.

