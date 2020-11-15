Advertisement

Wood County high school football playoff games cancelled

West Virginia’s newest color-coded education map makes Wood County teams ineligible
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The newest West Virginia Education Map was released shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Wood County remained in the Orange category, meaning that athletic events can not take place.

It is unfortunate timing for the Williamstown and Parkersburg high school football teams, who were both scheduled to play opening round playoff games on Sunday.

Williamstown was set to play Tolsia, and Parkersburg drew Spring Valley, but both teams will now be forced to forfeit.

St. Marys was another team keeping a close eye on the education map, with Pleasants County previously in the Gold category, they needed things to get better or stay the same to remain eligible.

Pleasants County improved in this week’s map, turning Yellow, and making St. Marys eligible for playoff action, however, their opponent, Wheeling Central, is located in Ohio County which is now designated as an Orange County.

Wheeling Central now must forfeit, and St. Marys will advance to the second round of the Class Single A Playoffs.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical professionals urge the public to wear masks and social distance
Governor issues mandatory mask order
Double homicide
Fire Marshal asking for help in double homicide
Police work to enforce new COVID-19 orders
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: Health officials report 11 additional COVID deaths in West Virginia
DeWine signs mask enforcement order

Latest News

(MGN)
Governor Justice orders delay of WV winter high school sports season
Fort Frye HS and community showing support before tomorrow’s game
Fort Frye community shows support before Saturday’s game
WTAP News @ 6 - Fosselman Scholarship established
Don Fosselman Scholarship
Volleyball
Wirt County wins Class A volleyball championship