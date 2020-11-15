Wood County high school football playoff games cancelled

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The newest West Virginia Education Map was released shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Wood County remained in the Orange category, meaning that athletic events can not take place.

It is unfortunate timing for the Williamstown and Parkersburg high school football teams, who were both scheduled to play opening round playoff games on Sunday.

Williamstown was set to play Tolsia, and Parkersburg drew Spring Valley, but both teams will now be forced to forfeit.

St. Marys was another team keeping a close eye on the education map, with Pleasants County previously in the Gold category, they needed things to get better or stay the same to remain eligible.

Pleasants County improved in this week’s map, turning Yellow, and making St. Marys eligible for playoff action, however, their opponent, Wheeling Central, is located in Ohio County which is now designated as an Orange County.

Wheeling Central now must forfeit, and St. Marys will advance to the second round of the Class Single A Playoffs.

