Advertisement

Belpre municipal buildings to close indefinitely

The City of Belpre has decided to close all buildings including the Senior Center until further notice
Belpre City Council approves a resolution to advertise bids for ambulance services.
Belpre City Council approves a resolution to advertise bids for ambulance services.(wtap)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Monday afternoon, the City of Belpre sent out a notice that all municipal buildings will be closed starting Wednesday, November 18th until further notice.

This closure includes the Belpre Senior Center.

All offices will handle their business electronically or via telecommunications.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Murdoch Avenue
UPDATE: Fire destroys Parkersburg apartment building
Generic downed powerline picture
Reports of power outages, lines down in Parkersburg
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,153 new positive cases and nine additional...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Scottsbluff, Mitchell, Chadron, Bridgeport, Creek Valley and Potter Dix to open playoffs Friday.
Wood County high school football playoff games cancelled
According to West Virginia State Police, people should be on the lookout for a red or silver...
West Virginia State Police issue a BOLO for kidnapped 2-year-old boy

Latest News

Deer hunting season coming back next Monday
Deer hunting season coming back next Monday
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visited the Huntington Jet Center Monday morning to talk about the...
Ohio governor issues new guidelines for gatherings
WTAP News @ 5 - Wood County vote canvass suspended until next Monday
Wood County canvass postponed another week
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 11/16/20