Belpre municipal buildings to close indefinitely
The City of Belpre has decided to close all buildings including the Senior Center until further notice
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -
Monday afternoon, the City of Belpre sent out a notice that all municipal buildings will be closed starting Wednesday, November 18th until further notice.
This closure includes the Belpre Senior Center.
All offices will handle their business electronically or via telecommunications.
