Congressman says insurance companies’ Covid-19 testing coverage isn’t up to par

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Congressman David McKinley says that insurance agencies are not covering Covid tests to the extent Congress intended.

Despite the CARES Act and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, McKinley says June provisions to both acts leave too much room for misinterpretation.

The changes were brought on by three agencies - the US Department of Labor, Health and Human Services, and the Treasury.

McKinley says the changes have lead some insurance agencies to deny testing in certain cases.

As a response, McKinley and New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell led a letter sent in late October urging the HHS secretary to provide clarification.

An increase in Covid-testing coverage denials, particularly for the asymptomatic, was noted.

McKinley said, “I think it underscores why we may need legislation to clarify that under the CARES Act, when we passed this in the first place for Covid testing, because we understand how important testing is. We have to make sure there is no ambiguity. There is to be no cost to people to get this testing done.”

McKinley says he wants Congress’s intentions in the CARES Act and FFCRA to be understood.

“We’re trying to make sure it’s clear what our intent was in Congress which was no-cost-testing. If you want to test once a week or you want to test once a month, whenever that is, it’s reimbursed. So just do it. Do not put a barrier,” he said.

McKinley says that none of the three agencies have responded to the letter.

The letter had 54 Congress members on board.

