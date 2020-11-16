Advertisement

Covid-19 complicates future plans for international graduate

By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 15, 2020
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A handful of graduates gathered at Marietta College to celebrate the start of a new chapter Sunday afternoon.

Graduation looked different this year for fall graduates. There were the tassels, the gowns, the claps from enthusiastic family members, but there were also masks, no hand shakes, and social-distancing rules.

It was a small group but that didn’t make the ceremony any less meaningful.

The future is up in the air for graduates, even without Covid-19, but travel bans can complicate things for international students.

Anqi Shi majored in public relations and minored in graphic design. She traveled all the way from Beijing to study in the US.

“I’m preparing for the GRE test right now and I plan to go to graduate school in US but, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, I’m not sure if I can go to graduate school right after I graduate from Marietta College or maybe I need to gap one semester or even one year because of the travel ban and the remote class in graduate school,” she said.

Shi says that she her dream job would be working as a film or advertising director. She is unsure whether she will end up working in China or the US.

