Deer hunting season coming back next Monday(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Deer hunting season will be back starting next Monday as many enthusiasts prepare themselves for this sport.

With this returning, hunters are advised by gun shops to adhere to safety protocols when it comes to this sort of activity.

Those participating are asked to wear protective ear muffs or hearing equipment.

Because of the cold conditions and the safety for those that could possibly be around, hunters are recommended to wear double layers and bright, reflective clothing.

Also, make sure to read up on the rules and regulations of hunting in your state.

“Ohio is one of the ones that has one of the most strict regulations. They require you to have a straight-wall cartridge to hunt or a shotgun. Something that’s not going to carry too much range," says Henderson Wilds salesman, Mike McDonald. "West Virginia doesn’t share that. They use pretty much whatever you need to. There are some regulations, but those do change year to year.”

Associates at Henderson Wilds say that if you are purchasing hunting gear, make sure to stay away from the cheaper options because they will malfunction.

Those wanting to learn more about the rules and regulations in their state can look on their state’s Department of Resources site.

