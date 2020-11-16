Advertisement

Don’t forget about National Recycling Day

Dr. Fitch explained to WTAP what environmental scientists call "The Three R's."
Dr. Fitch explained to WTAP what environmental scientists call "The Three R's."(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The fall and winter months are full of celebration, from Halloween to Christmas. However, there is one little holiday that seems to be forgotten about -  National Recycling Day.

Marietta College’s Director of Environmental Science Dr. Eric Fitch says that re-usable items were once a normal part of our culture.

“Up until really the 1960′s and the 70′s, a lot of our commercial goods were re-usable. I mean, we didn’t have plastic baby diapers or human adult diapers for that matter. We had cloth and cloth is very re-usable,” he said.

Recycling is a part of what environmental scientists call the three R’s - reducing, re-using, and recycling.

Dr. Fitch explained that reducing means cutting down on the production and transformation of natural resources and re-using is exactly what it sounds like.

Dr. Fitch added, “Most importantly, none of these contribute to the waste stream, which is the big goal. You do the three R’s to keep things out of our waste stream which is an ever-burgeoning-problem.”

But here’s the catch. Not everyone has access to curbside recycling.

That does not mean, however, that recycling is a lost cause.

Dr Fitch said you should never underestimate the power of a voice.

“..., because, quite frankly, I’ve seen a lot of communities where they only had trash pick-up by a commercial vendor and I’ve seen those communities and groups of communities rise up and say to their vendor, you know, we’re paying you to be our trash hauler. We want you to provide a recycling option,” he explained.

Doctor Fitch’s other tip is to find out who in your locality operates recycling.

You may not be responsible for a factory pumping greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere but that doesn’t mean you can’t do your part.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on Murdoch Avenue
UPDATE: Flames doused in 11th Street fire
Generic downed powerline picture
Reports of power outages, lines down in Parkersburg
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,153 new positive cases and nine additional...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Scottsbluff, Mitchell, Chadron, Bridgeport, Creek Valley and Potter Dix to open playoffs Friday.
Wood County high school football playoff games cancelled
According to West Virginia State Police, people should be on the lookout for a red or silver...
West Virginia State Police issue a BOLO for kidnapped 2-year-old boy

Latest News

McKinley says the HHS secretary needs to provide clarification so that Congress's original...
Congressman says insurance companies’ Covid-19 testing coverage isn’t up to par
This is a glimpse of a big tree in the Blennerhassett lobby, which is one of many decorations.
Festival of Trees starts this week and is attached to a new cause
Anqi Shi's graduate school plans are up in the air due to the pandemic.
Covid-19 complicates future plans for international graduate
There has been overlap with Covid and flu season beyond simply timing.
UPDATE: Overlap cases of the flu and Covid-19 are more reason to get your flu shot