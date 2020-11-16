Festival of Trees starts this week and is attached to a new cause

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Festival of Trees event at The Blennerhassett Hotel is coming up later this week.

The hotel may be all decked out now but just wait 'till the rest of the trees come in.

Not only will it be a sight to see, it’s for a good cause.

This time money raised will go to United Way.

The Executive Director Stacy Decicco explained what the organization is all about.

“The great thing is United Way is here and it’s local. We serve 10 counties across our community so the dollars that are raised actually stay here. They don’t leave the community and have to be requisitioned back. They’re here and they’re invested in health, safety, education for our community,” she said.

Covid-19 precautions will be taken as well. For instance, trees will be further apart and the auction will be a hybrid event, as in you can live-stream it from home or you can join in person, but there is a limited capacity.

The trees will be up for viewing this coming Friday to December 10th, which is when they will be auctioned off. The Christmas character brunch will be on December sixth.

