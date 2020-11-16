Advertisement

Fort Frye falls to Springfield in Division 6 semi-final playoffs

Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fort Frye Cadets' quest for the school’s first Ohio Division 6 state football championship came to an end Saturday in Zanesville with a 16-13 defeat at the hands of the Springfield Tigers.

Springfield struck early in the game at Zanesville High School’s Sulsberger Field, taking a 7-0 lead after Austin Tindell ran 32 yards to finish off the Tiger’s first drive of the night.

Fort Frye evened up the score in the second quarter when Mason Long bullied his way in from three yards out.

However, Tindell got his second touchdown of the night, a 7-yard run, to put the Tigers back on top, 13-7.

Fort Frye had a chance for a go-ahead score just before halftime, but Brian Adkins was stopped short of the goal line with only four seconds left on the clock.

The Cadets carried the momentum into the second half as Ian Ellis finishes off his team’s first drive of the half with a quarterback sneak. That tied the game at 13-13 after the extra-point kick.

But Springfield regained the lead late in the game when Clayton Medvec booted what proved to be a 24-yard, game-winning field goal.

Fort Frye, however, didn’t go away with a fight. The Cadets managed to move the ball inside the Tigers' 20-yard-line late in the game’s waning seconds but failed to convert on fourth down.

Springfield advances to the Division 6 finals against Coldwater. That game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fortress in Obetz, Ohio.

