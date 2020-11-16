Hydrant flushing scheduled in Lowell

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - The Village of Lowell will flush hydrants November 17-19 between 8 P.M. and 10 P.M.

Residents are asked to keep water usage to a minimum during those hours. Customers are asked to watch for water discoloration when using water for cooking, laundry, and other sensitive processes.

After flushing is completed, customers who are experiencing brown or milky water are asked to flush their cold water lines to flush the service line from the main to their point of use in the home or business.

If problems persist, customers are asked to call (740) 896-3046.

