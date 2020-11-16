Advertisement

MOVHD announces more free COVID testing opportunites

One opportunity coming to Pleasants County
Sample vials sit at a COVID-19 test site.
Sample vials sit at a COVID-19 test site.
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has announced several free opportunities to be tested for COVID-19 in the coming week.

On Monday, tests will be offered at Parkersburg South High School from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, tests will be offered at the Jackson Park Ball Fields in Vienna from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, tests will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mineral Wells Elementary.

There will also be a free opportunity for testing in Pleasants County. Tests will be offered at the Senior Citizens Center (201 Second Street in St. Marys) from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

