MOVHD announces more free COVID testing opportunites

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has announced several free opportunities to be tested for COVID-19 in the coming week.

On Monday, tests will be offered at Parkersburg South High School from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, tests will be offered at the Jackson Park Ball Fields in Vienna from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, tests will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mineral Wells Elementary.

There will also be a free opportunity for testing in Pleasants County. Tests will be offered at the Senior Citizens Center (201 Second Street in St. Marys) from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

