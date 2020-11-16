Obituary: Barbara June Moreland

Barbara June Moreland, 85, of Walker, WV joined her family in Heaven on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born November 20, 1934 in Wood County WV, a daughter of the late Delbert Hodgkiss and Mary R. Hewitte Hodgkiss Windland.

She was a homemaker who loved caring for her family and enjoyed cooking and baking. Barbara was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, where she played piano.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 68 years, Karl W. Moreland of Walker; daughter, Beverly Law of Parkersburg; sons Russ (Julia) Moreland of Parkersburg and Ron (Karen) Moreland of Mineral Wells; two half-brothers, Wayne Sinclair of Maine and Mike Sinclair of Oregon; 8 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, David Hodgkiss; daughter, Brenda Barr; son-in-law Garry Law; and great-great grandson, Kalum Butcher.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Kimes Funeral Home, 521 5th Street, Parkersburg, with Pastor Brady Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in the German Lutheran Church Cemetery at Mountwood Park, Volcano, WV. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18th at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at kimesfuneralhome.com

