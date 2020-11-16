Obituary: Gene Carpenter

Gene Carpenter, 89, of Parkersburg, went to meet the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Cedar Grove Assisted Living.

He was born July 20, 1931, in Big Bend, WV, a son of the late Alexander and Selina Kerby Carpenter.

Gene was a 1951 graduate of Calhoun County High School, a U.S. Marine Veteran and was employed with DuPont for 22 ½ years. He enjoyed woodworking and was a member of Grace Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Helen M. Carpenter; his children, Edward G. Carpenter (Robin) of Pennsboro, WV, Michael A. Carpenter (Barbara), Gary W. Carpenter (Patricia) and Jeremy D. Carpenter (Stacy) all of Vienna; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Todd Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the funeral home.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guideline will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

