Obituary: Roger Joseph Blouin

Roger Joseph Blouin, 78 of Belpre, Ohio died at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital on November 11, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1942 and was the son of the late Arthur Francis Blouin Sr. and Evelyn Haslan Mello. He was a member of the IBEW local #968 in Parkersburg, WV and local #972 in Marietta, Ohio and retired as an electrician. He had been a member of the Belpre Jaycee’s, a member of short distance pigeon club in Fall River, Mass, and recreational small engine pilot. He had been a member of the Belleville Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Doreen Blouin, a son, Arthur Francis (Judith) Blouin Jr. of Walker, WV, grandson, Branden Michael Blouin, Great grandchild, Elizabeth Sue Blouin, step grandchildren, Douglas William Kinney, Karissa Dawn Kinney, Dustin Ray Kinney, Step great grandchildren, Tosha Powell, Brady Powell, Skyler Douglas (Micki) Kinney, Mary Jane Sue Kinney, Traeton Shannon, Nichole Dawn Barker, and Hunter Shannon. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Arthur Francis Blouin Jr., and a sister, Claire Costa.

There will be a Graveside service on Thursday at 1:00 PM at the Rockland Cemetery with Pastor Scott Morehead officiating.

Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

