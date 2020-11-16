Obituary: Ruth Ellen Rogers Lauderman

Ruth Ellen Rogers Lauderman, 81, of Williamstown, WV, passed away November 16, 2020 to meet with her loved ones in heaven. Ruth was born on July 15, 1939 to C. Clifford and M. Virginia Miller Rogers. Ruth graduated from St. Marys High School. In 1958, she married the only love of her life, John L. Lauderman, Sr. in Willow Island. They had three children, John L. Lauderman, Jr. (Esther) of Waverly, Deborah Crowe (Walter) of Parkersburg and Carla Henrie (David) of Williamstown.

In addition to her children, she is survived by two sisters, Peggy Fleming and Marilyn Trace. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Christopher Lauderman of Roswell, New Mexico, Claire Evans (Carl) of Waverly, Travis Crowe (Kenda) of Williamstown, Samantha Crowe (Drew Payne) of St. Marys, WV, Stacy Allender of Parkersburg, Margaret Henrie of Williamstown, Amy Henrie of Williamstown and Abby Rollins (Jason) of Point Pleasant, as well as five great-grandchildren, William Evans, Sawyer Crowe, Ivan Crowe, Boone Payne and David Henrie and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and sister, Carolyn Owens. Ruth was a life-long member of Willow Island Baptist Church. She worked at both the Bureau of Public Debt and as a deputy clerk for the Circuit Court of Pleasants County. For the last ten years of her life, she resided with her daughter, Carla and son-in-law, David who attentively cared for her.

There will be a private service at the convenience of the family and burial to be at a later date at Willow Island Cemetery. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

