Obituary: Virginia (Ginny) P. Forren

Virginia (Ginny) P. Forren, 86 of Parkersburg WV passed away unexpectedly November 14, 2020

Ginny was the daughter of the late Herbert H. and Leona C. Taylor. She was a graduate of Calhoun County High School and a longtime resident of Elizabeth WV and spent most of her life working and caring for disabled individuals in her home. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends especially during the holidays. She also loved watching Nascar and rooting for her favorite driver, Jeff Gorgon and was a longtime member of Cedar Grove Community church.

Ginny is survived by her husband of 49 years, Donald W. Forren, 5 sons, Donnie Forren and Hal Harkness of Parkersburg, Herbert Harkness of Port Charlotte, Florida, Robert Harkness (Brenda) of Elizabeth WV, Richard Harkness (Renee) of St. Marys WV and one daughter Robin Wine of Belpre Ohio. She had 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Two nephews, Mitchell Taylor ( Roberta) of Elizabeth WV and Gregory Taylor (Stephanie) of Petroleum WV.

In addition to her parents she is proceeded in death by her brother Denzil C. Taylor and her granddaughter Kaela M. Wine.

Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

