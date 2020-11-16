Obituary: Virginia Lee Erlewine

Virginia Lee Erlewine, 74, of Grantsville, WV, known to most of her friends as “Jenny”, left her earthly home to join her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after a brief illness.

She was born April 2, 1946, a daughter of the late Orlen and Opal Hayhurst McCartney.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn (Burl) Postalwait.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert “Tink” Erlewine; her sister Patty (Charlie) Bollinger and brother Gerald (Linda) McCartney; her children Jamie (Tom) Gerwig and Robert “Bobby” (Samantha) Erlewine; and her grandchildren Tommy (Kayla), Justin, Rochelle, Tyler, Nick, and Kylie. Jenny was a dedicated worker / Co-Owner of Erlewine Concrete Company. She took pride in her work, and helped the business to thrive over the years. Though she was only about 5-foot tall, her personality was larger than life. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She loved her family more than anything, and would put their needs above her own. As for hobbies, Jenny enjoyed going out on pontoon boat with Tink and her family. She also enjoyed attending her grandkids' sporting events, and shopping with her daughter and granddaughters. She will be greatly missed.

A private family funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, officiated by Rev. Alfred Hickman. Interment will in Mt. Zion United Methoditst Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.come.

