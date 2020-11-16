Obituary: William Leo Tarbet

William Leo Tarbet, age 93, of West Union, WV, departed this life of natural causes, on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Bridgeport, WV. He was born on June 24, 1927 in Hundred, WV, the son of the late Robert and Elizabeth Crahan Tarbet.

Bill had been employed by the Equitable Gas Co. as an engineer, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a graduate of Doddridge County High School. He enjoyed hunting, watching ballgames, auto racing and traveling with his family and friends.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Debra Lee Adams, Salem, WV and Cheryl Ann Tarbet, West Union, WV; his canine companion, Jack.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Delgreta Lee Tarbet, seven sisters and two brothers.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the McCullough Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV, with the Pastor Jerry Lewis officiating. Burial to follow in the West Union Masonic Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 2:00 until 7:00 PM and after 1:00 PM on the day of the service. In accordance with CDC guidelines masks must be worn in the funeral home at all times and social distancing is required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.