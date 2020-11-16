Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 867 new positive cases and nine additional deaths related to the coronavirus.(WSAZ)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 867 new positive cases and nine additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 33,659 and death toll to 582.

According to the County Alert System released by DHHR, several counties are red as well. These counties include: Jackson, Marshall, Barbour, Randolph, and Mineral.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old female from Marshall County, an 83-year old female from Putnam County, a 95-year old female from Ohio County, a 74-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old female from Putnam County, a 94-year old female from Putnam County, an 88-year old female from Jackson County, and a 78-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We mourn the loss of these lives and urge all West Virginians to continue to follow the recommended guidance to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Health officials say the reporting of an 83-year old female from Barbour County has been determined to be a duplicate and therefore reduced the total deaths to 573 prior to today’s report.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (263), Berkeley (2,209), Boone (505), Braxton (94), Brooke (377), Cabell (2,162), Calhoun (43), Clay (94), Doddridge (87), Fayette (950), Gilmer (175), Grant (235), Greenbrier (308), Hampshire (206), Hancock (366), Hardy (150), Harrison (872), Jackson (538), Jefferson (947), Kanawha (4,652), Lewis (197), Lincoln (342), Logan (919), Marion (585), Marshall (790), Mason (251), McDowell (292), Mercer (1,045), Mineral (590), Mingo (831), Monongalia (2,754), Monroe (290), Morgan (206), Nicholas (255), Ohio (997), Pendleton (84), Pleasants (55), Pocahontas (81), Preston (337), Putnam (1,377), Raleigh (1,110), Randolph (547), Ritchie (92), Roane (132), Summers (201), Taylor (218), Tucker (75), Tyler (106), Upshur (359), Wayne (795), Webster (47), Wetzel (319), Wirt (66), Wood (1,565), Wyoming (516).

