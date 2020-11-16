Advertisement

Wood County canvass postponed another week

Appointed commissioner might oversee vote count
WTAP News @ 5 - Wood County vote canvass suspended until next Monday
By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County vote canvass remains on hold for another week-due to the illness of two of the county’s three commissioners.

The canvass was halted last Monday shortly after it began, because Commissioners Bob Tebay and Jimmy Colombo were absent. The two, according to Commission President Blair Couch, remain out for the forseeable future.

There are plans to appoint an interim commissioner, for the purpose of taking part in the vote canvass when it resumes.

Couch and Prosecutor Pat Lefebure say there is a provision in West Virginia law allowing that to happen.

Commissioners who are absent from meetings often take part in them by phone, but Couch says the canvass requires more than one commissioner to be present

“In this one instance, it says there must be two commissioners in the courthouse. Going through all the challenged ballots probably needs to have someone on site.”

The appointment of an acting member is expected to take place at the next commission meeting, set for Thursday morning.

The commission Monday also heard from the engineering firm of Burgess and Niple, and from the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council, about a planned $1.3 million dollar project to provide sanitary sewer service along a section of Marrtown Road.

The project, now under design, would provide service to 21 homes without septic systems, or with systems which are failing.

The commission is expected to approve a grant application which would cover the estimated project costs.

