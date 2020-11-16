WVEA calls for remote learning through 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice continues to clash with the group representing thousands of the state’s teachers, over his administration’s policies and the coronavirus pandemic.

This latest difference of opinion comes in a statement from the West Virginia Education Association, which is calling on the governor to go all-online learning for the rest of 2020.

In the past couple of weeks, several county school systems, including Wood County Schools, have shifted from in-person to virtual learning due to sharp increases in positive COVID-19 cases. In Wood and several other counties, the decisions have been made due to changes in the color-coded map, with counties shifting to orange from yellow or green.

WVEA President Dale Lee, in a prepared statement, said the association agrees with Justice on shifting to remote learning after the Thanksgiving break, but adds that doesn’t go far enough.

“We must do something to to slow the spread and protect our students, our school employees and their families,” the statement says. “Many higher education institutions anticipated the fall spread of COVID and recognized the problems holiday travel and gatherings would bring. Those institutions have already announced shifts to online learning during the holiday system. It is time for our public school systems to follow suit. We urge the governor to order a shift to remote learning immediately and to continue through the rest of 2020.”

While school systems, including Wood County, have dealt with positive cases since the beginning of the school year, West Virginia health officials maintained classroom learning is safe.

“Nothing can be off the table," State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said during the governor’s briefing Monday, "but I have talked to several school nurses who say that young children are safer in the classrooms if protocols are followed, meaning masks are followed by the staff.”

Lee and the WVEA have been frequent critics of the map system, particularly the weekly map used to determine learning and extracurricular activities. It unsuccessfully challenged the map system and its implementation in court.

As the COVID-19 cases have risen, several counties have shifted to higher alert levels, not only affecting classroom learning, but causing postponements and cancellations of sports activities. That’s been an increasing source of disappointment with playoffs in football and other fall sports under way. The governor Friday announced postponement of the start of winter sports until January.

Meanwhile, Justice Monday lashed out at critics of his just-announced crackdown on enforcement of wearing masks in public and commercial buildings, accusing opponents of “grandstanding”. He went on to say the pandemic-in which cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise-is not “smoke and mirrors”.

And in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine signed a revised health order aimed at social gatherings.

It strengthens an order signed earlier this year limiting mass gatherings to 10 people.

The new order, to go into effect at 12:01 A.M. Tuesday, prohibits socializing or activities and dancing in open congregate areas.

It says guests at receptions must be seated at all times, and must be served food and beverages at their seats.

Masks must be worn at all times as well, expect when food and beverages are consumed.

And no more than 10 people can be seated at a table, and they must be from the same household.

The order does not apply to religious observances, First Ammendment protected speech, media activity or government meetings required to be open to the public.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.