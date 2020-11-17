Advertisement

Senators Capito, Manchin announce funding for housing choice voucher program

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $952,686 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support three housing authorities in West Virginia.
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:59 PM EST
WASHINGOTN, D.C., (WTAP) - U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $952,686 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support three housing authorities in West Virginia. This funding comes through HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher program and Mainstream Voucher Program. The HCV program grants were made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“As the impact of coronavirus is still felt across West Virginia, our cities and counties must be given the resources they need to support their residents. Our public housing sectors do a fantastic job in providing affordable housing services to those who need them most, and they are working around the clock to help West Virginians in this time of need. I will continue to advocate on behalf of West Virginia and make certain our state receives the support we need to battle through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Senator Capito.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact families in West Virginia. Over 10,000 children and youth are experiencing homelessness across the state, and we know that number is likely much higher. This funding will help those families find affordable, reliable housing in Clarksburg, Charleston and Parkersburg so they have a safe place to sleep and a roof over their head. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding that helps our fellow West Virginians currently experiencing homelessness, especially our children and youth,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program awards listed below:

  • Housing Authority of the City of Parkersburg – $480,187
  • Clarksburg/Harrison Housing Authority – $95,858

Individual Mainstream Voucher program award listed below:

  • Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority – $376,641

