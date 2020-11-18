Advertisement

Athens County treatment program marks five years

Prosecutor says overdose deaths declined dramatically
By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio- (WTAP) - A treatment program started in Athens County to reduce drug overdose deaths recently marked its fifth anniversary.

The Vivitrol treatment program, begun in 2015 by Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, just announced its most recent graduates.

Blackburn’s office says since it began, the county has dropped from 20th among Ohio’s 88 counties to 81st in drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people.

”We need to deal with the underlying causes of why someone is involved in crime and, most notably, drugs are a leading cause of crime,” Blackburn said in a statement. “If we can treat the addiction, we can get people out of the justice system.”

The medication is taken by injection, is non-addictive and treats both the physical and mental elements of addiction.

Blackburn says his office was the first in the nation to offer the program.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: Wood County turns red on the W. Va. County Alert System map
No injuries were reported in the structure fire on Madison Avenue.
UPDATE: Fire officials say early morning blaze was the result of homeless break in
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice: no plans to issue shutdowns
Fire over police lights. (Source: MGN)
Parkersburg fires could be linked to homeless confrontations

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Blue Devils waiting game
WTAP News @ 6 - Blue Devils waiting game
Norwood United Methodist Church
Volunteers needed for annual Thanksgiving Dinner at Norwood United Methodist Church
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher discusses curfew
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher reacts to curfew that goes into effect Thursday night
WTAP News @ 6 - Mountaineer hoops update
WTAP News @ 6 - Mountaineer hoops update
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Chance Smith
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Chance Smith