KFC embraces a coronavirus future of drive-thru lanes, pickup orders

There are two new store designs
KFC says it will roll out the new designs in three markets next year: West Palm Beach, Florida, Indianapolis and central Kentucky.(Source: Yum! Brands, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST
(CNN) – KFC has unveiled two new restaurant designs for the coronavirus era.

One emphasizes the drive-thru, which made up 60% of the company’s third-quarter sales.

It features two drive-thru lanes, with one dedicated to mobile order pickup.

It includes an outdoor seating area called the “Colonel’s Porch” and an interior dining room smaller than current layouts.

The other design ditches the traditional dining room, giving it less square footage.

Both concepts include a brightly lit red bucket that directs customers to a new “cubby system” for online and pickup orders.

Some locations will have dedicated parking spots for app orders and reserved spaces for DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates delivery drivers.

KFC says it will roll out the new designs in three markets next year: West Palm Beach, Florida, Indianapolis and central Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

