Obituary: Lewis G. Wheaton

Lewis G. Wheaton, 83, of Mineral Wells passed away November 16, 2020. He was born February 25, 1937 in Lone Cedar, Jackson County, WV to the late Armour and Dollie DeLong Wheaton.

He was a 1956 graduate of Parkersburg High School. Lewis was a proud member of the Sheet Metal Local #33 Parkersburg District for over 65 years. He was a farmer at heart and enjoyed mentoring his grandsons, Ryan and Justin. Lewis was a member of the Lost Pavement Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol Stroehman Wheaton; one daughter, Carla (Mert) Adkins of Cincinnati, OH; one son, Lewis Glenvile (Dianne) Wheaton II of Mansfield, OH; two grandsons, Dr. Ryan Lewis (Jess) Wheaton of Columbus, OH and Justin Lewis (Liz) Wheaton of Cleveland, OH; great-grandson, Lewis Morgan Wheaton of Columbus, OH; sister Wanda (Bob) Matics of Williamstown and sister-in-law Carol McFarland Wheaton of Parkersburg.

Lewis was preceded in death by brother Armour Wheaton Jr. as well as his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to the Ohio Health Care Hospice, 335 Glassner Ave., Mansfield, OH 44903 in memory of Lewis. Due to Covid precautions, a private service was held.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St., south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Wheaton family.

