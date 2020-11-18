Obituary: Marjorie Ann Woltz

Marjorie Ann Woltz, 63, of Parkersburg went to her heavenly home, November 18, 2020 at her residence, under the care of hospice. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, the youngest child of 16 children born to Luther Everett Null and Virginia Helen (Webb) Null-Hatfield.

Margie spent her working years in the family restaurant business as the Manager of the Belrock Diner, and once owned her own family restaurant. If you enjoyed a meal at one of the Null-owned family restaurants, you had the pleasure of knowing Margie and experiencing her smile.

She is survived by her husband William Raymond Woltz, children Jason Mays, William Travis Cain and Jessy (Rob) Winkleman; step-children Christopher, Shane, Billy, Angel and Jodell; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving, brothers John (Robin) Null, Virgil Null and Steve (Eileen) Null; sisters Martha (Roger) Penske, Carol (Dave) Brown, Jeanie Wheeler, Kathy Stollar and Theresa Rhumer; many nieces and nephews. And her little dogs Dusty and Maggie.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Louise and Lynda; brothers Roberts, Kenneth, Bill, Paul and Randy.

Margie was a friend to everyone, always smiling, and always available for a loving hug. As her loving husband Bill said, “Margie loved the world, and she loved people.”

Margie fought a courageous battle with cancer. At her request there will be no service. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank Housecalls Hospice for the loving care they provided during Margie’s final days.