Obituary: Ted Rawlings

Ted Rawlings, 89, of Williamstown, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence.

He was born October 1, 1931, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Paul M. Rawlings and Chloe Chaddock Rawlings Dunn.

Ted was a graduate of Parkersburg High School, was a Staff Sargent in the U.S. Air Force and retired after 31 years from C&P Telephone Company as a Coordinating Supervisor. He was a former member of Briscoe Run Baptist Church and a charter member of The Independent Baptist Church where he was a deacon, trustee, choir director and song leader.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Donna Burge Rawlings; three daughters, Terry Hill (Scott) of Williamstown, Balla Sams (Joseph) of Washington, WV and Brenna Garber (Mitch) of Ravenswood, WV; ten grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Ann Rawlings Eddelblute.

Private family funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Independent Baptist Church, Vienna, with Pastor Mike Elder and Pastor Robert May officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown, WV. Public visitation will be from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Independent Baptist Church 406 27th St, Vienna, WV. 26105.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.