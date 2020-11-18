Ohio congressman criticizes latest health orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan is criticizing recent health orders announced by Governor Mike DeWine.

The Republican lawmaker, whose district includes a section of north-central and western Ohio, says Ohioans have the “common sense” to go about their lives safely, without government interference.

He also defended recent comments he made on social media in which he advocated canceling lockdowns instead of holiday gatherings.

Don’t cancel Thanksgiving.

Don’t cancel Christmas.



Cancel lockdowns. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 16, 2020

Jordan says it doesn’t seem right to tell people what they can and cannot do in their own homes, criticizing not just DeWine but executives in other states who have called for mask-wearing at private gatherings.

He also expressed frustration with orders that are affecting small businesses, arguing that business owners have the best interest of their customers, not the government.

“Let Ohioans use their common sense, let Americans use their common sense, respect the constitution, respect small business owners who are just now getting back on their feet after the last several months. I just strongly disagree with the direction the governor has gone,” said Jordan.

The congressman added that there is clear evidence that small business owners are taking the virus seriously, citing the spacing out of tables in restaurants as an example.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.