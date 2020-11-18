Washington County says voter turnout set records

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The turnout for the November 3 general election in Washington County was the highest in recent history.

The election canvass was completed Wednesday.

32,343 people cast ballots on election day, in early voting and by mail.

Deputy Elections Director Karen Pawloski says the turnout of registered voters was 75.62%, slightly higher than the 74% reported just after election night.

While there were some problems with voting equipment that delayed reporting of the results, Pawloski says no election outcomes were changed.

Washington County had a situation similar to those from across the country this year: a high turnout for early voting and a larger-than-normal number of absentee mail-in ballots turned in by voters.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.