Wayne National Forest closes Athens trail during gun hunting season

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Baileys Trail System in the Wayne National Forest in Athens County will be closed to bike riders during the upcoming gun hunting season in Ohio, a Forest Service official said.

The closure, which is for public-safety reasons, will be in effect on Nov. 21-22 and Nov. 30-Dec. 6, Wayne National Forest Supervisor Carrie Gilbert said in a news release.

Foot traffic will be allowed, meaning hunters will still be able to access the area, Gilbert said.

Violations are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.

A copy of the closure order and its accompanying map are available at https://go.usa.gov/x7yRY.

