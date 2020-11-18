Advertisement

WVU basketball’s season opening opponent drops out

Texas A&M
Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:53 PM EST
UPDATE:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)- West Virginia University announced that it has a new opening day opponent next week in the first round of the Crossover Classic in Sioux City South Dakota. Northern Iowa has been named to replace Texas A&M in 8 team, 3 day tournament. West Virginia and Northern Iowa will face off Wednesday. Nov. 25

ORIGINAL STORY:

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (AP) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team won’t open the season at the Crossover Classic tournament in South Dakota because of concerns about the novel coronavirus.

The Aggies were scheduled to begin their season on Nov. 25 against No. 15 West Virginia in the tournament. Instead, they’ll play their season-opener at home on Nov. 29 against the University of New Orleans.

Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said the decision was made after input from public health experts and the school’s medical team after seeing the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, including in South Dakota.

Bjork said school officials felt it was ``most prudent to stay in Texas and work to schedule a home game at Reed Arena.''

