Bomb threat called in to the Washington County Courthouse

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Workers were evacuated from the Washington County Courthouse Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a male caller told a dispatcher that a “blast” (later clarified as an explosion) would occur at the courthouse on Thursday.

The call came in around 1:45 p.m. and the courthouse was evacuated immediately.

Warden says one of Ohio University’s bomb dogs was brought in to sniff for explosives. The block of Putnam Street in downtown Marietta where the courthouse complex is located was closed to traffic for a while.

After a thorough search of premises, no explosives were found. Warden says the “all clear” was sounded at 3:20 p.m.

Warden says some people went home for the day, but many had returned to work in the courthouse by 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

An investigation is under way. Warden says the phone call is being monitored to see if it can be determined who made the threat.

