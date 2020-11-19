Cavaliers opt for Okoro with 5th overall pick in the NBA Draft.
(AP) - The Cleveland Cavaliers have addressed their biggest need by choosing Auburn small forward Isaac Okoro with the fifth overall pick in the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder was widely considered the top defensive swingman available and joins a frontcourt that features two former All-Stars in center Andre Drummond and power forward Kevin Love.
Okoro averaged 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in his lone season with the Tigers, starting all 28 games as a freshman.
He is the Cavaliers’ third straight lottery pick since losing LeBron James to the Lakers in free agency in 2018.
