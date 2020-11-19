Advertisement

Cavaliers opt for Okoro with 5th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Cavaliers choose Auburn forward Isaac Okoro with their first pick in the draft.
(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
(AP) - The Cleveland Cavaliers have addressed their biggest need by choosing Auburn small forward Isaac Okoro with the fifth overall pick in the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder was widely considered the top defensive swingman available and joins a frontcourt that features two former All-Stars in center Andre Drummond and power forward Kevin Love.

Okoro averaged 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in his lone season with the Tigers, starting all 28 games as a freshman.

He is the Cavaliers’ third straight lottery pick since losing LeBron James to the Lakers in free agency in 2018.

