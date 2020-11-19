Advertisement

COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank Utah hospital staff

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former teacher battling COVID-19 serenaded the hospital staff that helped to treat him in Utah.

A video shows 70-year-old Grover Wilhelmsen, a retired orchestra teacher, playing his violin.

What makes this story even more special is he performed in an ICU bed while hooked up to a ventilator.

At the time, Wilhelmsen wasn’t able to speak, so he wrote a note to ask his nurse and wife to bring his violin to the hospital.

Staff at the facility in Ogden said they were brought to tears as they watched him play.

Wilhelmsen said he wanted to show his gratitude to the health care workers.

Wilhelmsen’s wife said he’s been transferred to a long-term acute care facility.

She said he’s doing well, but still on a ventilator.

The family is hoping he’ll be home for Christmas.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: Wood County turns red on the W. Va. County Alert System map
No injuries were reported in the structure fire on Madison Avenue.
UPDATE: Fire officials say early morning blaze was the result of homeless break in
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice: no plans to issue shutdowns
Fire over police lights. (Source: MGN)
Parkersburg fires could be linked to homeless confrontations

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, travelers make their way through the Minneapolis-St....
CDC pleads with Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving
WTAP News @ 6 - Blue Devils waiting game
WTAP News @ 6 - Blue Devils waiting game
Norwood United Methodist Church
Volunteers needed for annual Thanksgiving Dinner at Norwood United Methodist Church
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher discusses curfew
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher reacts to curfew that goes into effect Thursday night
WTAP News @ 6 - Mountaineer hoops update
WTAP News @ 6 - Mountaineer hoops update