Houser signs with Davis & Elkins

St. Marys High School’s Wiley Houser earns a wrestling scholarship.
By Jim Wharton
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - St. Marys high school senior Wiley Houser will be getting his education, and continuing his athletic competition at Davis and Elkins college next year.

Houser signed his letter of intent recently accepting a wrestling scholarship with the Senators.

His family, coaches and teammates were on hand at the high school for the signing celebration

Houser is a 2 time Little Kanawha Conference champion, and has had a runner up and a sixth place finish at the W.Va. Class A wrestling state tournament.

Davis and Elkins is an NCAA Division II school and a member of the Mountain East Conference.

Senators wrestling coach Jerry Boland contacted Houser and told him he wanted to have him on his team. and that set in motion events that led to his accepting a scholarship offer.

Houser will wrestle at either 149 or 157 lb weight class and plans to major in education working toward a teaching career.

