How to safely clean home when someone tests positive for COVID-19

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

COVID-19 can spread on surfaces in your own home, so what is the safest way to go about cleaning and disinfecting a room or entire home if someone tests positive for COVID-19?

It is best to frequently clean the high-touch surfaces of a home, such as tables, desks, doorknobs, and light switches.

Those can be cleaned with disinfecting spray or wipes, and with soap and water.

Those cleaning the surfaces should wear disposable gloves and a mask, as to not contract the virus in anyway.

It is also important that the person that tested positive, if not hospitalized, be quarantined in a single room, and not have roommates come in.

And so, the room should not be cleaned until the person who tested positive is fully recovered.

“That space you do not want to clean until they’re done with their quarantine period,” said Anne Goon, Health Commissioner of the Marietta/Belpre Health Department. “You want to be in there as least amount of time as possible, and ideally, they are the ones cleaning after themselves, so that somebody health is not coming into that space.”

If it is possible, the room could also be left empty for seven days before you clean it, that way the virus on the surfaces and in the air has died.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.