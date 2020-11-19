No fans allowed for Ohio State-Indiana football showdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State will prohibit family and friends of players and coaches from attending football games this season because of the dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The school has allowed a few hundred people at the first two home games, but that will end with the No. 3 Buckeyes’ game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday against No. 9 Indiana. The stadium holds about 105,000.

In a release, Ohio State said the decision was made after the Columbus Department of Health on Wednesday issued a 28-day stay-at-home advisory that starts at 6 p.m. Friday to try to stem further spread of the pandemic.

The decision regarding football games will be re-evaluated before the final home game against Michigan Dec. 12. But families won’t be allowed to attend men’s and women’s basketball or hockey games scheduled in December.

A limited number of media will be allowed to cover Saturday’s football game, which will be nationally televised on FOX.

