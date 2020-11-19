Obituary: Carolyn Jean Cline

Carolyn Jean Cline, 79, of Elizabeth WV slipped into eternal rest on her father’s birthday, November 17, 2020, at Roane General Hospital with two of her daughter’s and her son-in-law by her side. She fought a long hard battle of lung cancer for almost 2 years and rarely did she complain.

She was born on January 30, 1941 in Belpre OH, the daughter of the late John Wesley and Carrie Elizabeth Fought Nutter. She was a 1959 graduate of Belpre High School. After graduation, she worked as a telephone operator for C&P Telephone. After her daughters were grown, she was hired at Wirt Inflatables (later called Mustang Survival), where she was affectionately called “Granny” by her co-workers. She retired after 23 years of service as an operator/seamstress.

She enjoyed sewing, and in her younger years she made wedding dresses. She also enjoyed bowling, reading, playing games on her tablet and one of her favorite past time hobbies was crocheting. She loved crocheting afghans and doilies and was extremely talented in this craft.

She is survived by her best friend and soul mate, Harvey L. Cline, whom she was married to for 56 years. She is also survived by her four daughters Lisa (Tony) Scarberry, Melissa (Frank) Miller, Traci (Teddy) Murray and Kim Thomas and her fiancee’ Chad Stong; 12 grandchildren Ronnie, Krissa and Sydney Scarberry, Brandhi (Tyler) Wukelich, Zachary (Abby) Adams, Nathan and Kayleigh Murray, Isaac and Noah Thomas, Chasity (Steve) Williams, Michelle (Kenny) Rockhold and Amy (Alex) Zabonic; 10 great grandchildren, Jaxon and Raegan Wukelich, Piper and River Adams, Nicholas and Corey Williams, Kennadi and Brady Rockhold, Abigail and Addison Zabonik.

She is survived by three nieces, one of whom she was particularly close to, Kimberly (Michael) Meredith, who she thought of as her own. She is sadly missed by her loyal canine companion, Sassy.

In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her brothers, Charles Orville Nutter and William Edwin Nutter and two nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg, with Pastor Vera Archer officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Wirt County, WV. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Friday and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Cline family.

