Obituary: Dr. Robert William Azar

Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Dr. Robert William Azar, 74, of Vienna died November 17, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic.  He was born in Sistersville, WV a son of the late William and Hazel Azar.

He served the area for over forty-five years as an ENT doctor and loved his job and helping people.  He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and the Parkersburg Country Club.  He had his helicopter pilot license, enjoyed photography, and was an avid lover of animals.

He is survived by his wife Cathy Azar; two daughters Mary Callahan (Jason) and Catherine Hyatt (Jerry) all of Indianapolis; step son Matt Sweeney (Jeanne) of Scott Depot, WV; and five grandchildren Natalie, Caroline, Katie, Audrey, and Andrew.

He wanted to thank everyone who was a patient; he loved them as a patient and a friend; and all his colleagues and nurses that were there to contribute to the care of his patients.

At his request there will be no visitation or services due to the current Pandemic.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Camden Clark Foundation or Parkersburg Humane Society.

