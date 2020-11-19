Obituary: Eva P. Patterson

va P. Patterson, 73, of Walker, WV, went home to be with her Lord, November 18, 2020, at her residence.

Eva was born December 23, 1946 in Parkersburg and was the daughter of the late Kermit T. and Alice R. Davis Farr.

Eva was a teller manager and had retired from Wood County Community Federal Credit Union. She was a member of Vaught Chapel United Methodist Church for 39 years where she taught Sunday School and was the past Lay Leader. She loved being the cook for the Crossroads U.M.C. Camp. She was a member of the PTA for Kanawha and Leachtown Schools. She was part of the original auxiliary for the Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department.

Eva is survived by her daughters Denise Stull (Rusty) of Marietta, OH, and Lisa Withee (Matthew) of Walker; her son Brett Patterson (Beth) of Richmond Hill, GA; grandchildren Brady and Isabella Patterson, Kelsey Shepard (Fox), James Bower (Megan), Timothy Bower, Andrea Galloway (Bobby) and Heather Withee (Billy); great grandchildren Asher and Zane Shepard and Amelia Galloway; a sister Alice “Florence” Dolin, of Walker and a brother Rick Farr (Terry) of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald M. Patterson.

The family would like to thank her niece, Jennifer Null, for the loving care she gave to her aunt Eva and thank Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful care as well.

Funeral services will be 12 PM Saturday November 21,at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with Pastor Jamie Sprague officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 AM to 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Crossroads United Methodist Church Camp, 6827 Old St. Marys Pike, Parkersburg WV 26104. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com