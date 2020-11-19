Obituary: Michael Louis Kern

Michael Louis Kern, 74, of Marietta, Ohio, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 24, 1946 in Marietta to the late Ambrose R. and Dorothy Beardmore Kern.

Mike was a 1964 graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic High School, and with 12 years of night school at Marietta College, taking classes in business law, math and accounting, earning a degree in chemical engineering. He was a plastics engineer and developer at GE Plastics for 33 years, retiring in 2000. Mike was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, loved woodworking, making wooden toys and clocks, and was an avid bird watcher and fisherman. He was a member of the Ohio National Guard and volunteered his time with Bantam League Baseball and Boy Scouts of America.

He is survived by his wife, Ethelda Joyce “Joy” Hall Kern, whom he married on October 28, 1967; three children, Russell Kern (Anna) of North Canton, Ohio, Jonathan Kern (Christine) of Jacksonville, FL and Angela Krueger of Ladera Ranch, CA; six grandchildren, Mackenzie and Hallie Kern; Kyle and Julia Krueger; and, Denton and Addison Kern; six siblings, Patricia Keerps (David), James Kern (Sue), Joyce Morris (Keith), Sue Kern (Jerry Koon), Jeff Kern (Andrea) and Steve Kern (Diane), all of Marietta; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell celebrating. Burial will follow in New St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Vigil Service at 8 p.m. Masks will be required, social distancing will be observed and number of people will be limited inside the funeral home at one time.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Kern family

