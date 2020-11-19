Advertisement

Parkersburg Police need help finding man wanted on criminal charge

Authorities say Colton Tant is wanted on burglary and grand larceny charge
Colton Tant is wanted by the Parkersburg Police department for criminal charges.
Colton Tant is wanted by the Parkersburg Police department for criminal charges.
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for help finding a wanted man.

Police say that Colton Tant is wanted on a criminal charge of burglary and grand larceny.

Authorities were unable to give us additional details on the charges.

If you know where Tant may be you are asked to contact Detective J.O. Bell at (304) 424-8444, send a message to the Parkersburg Police Facebook, or leave an anonymous tip on the Parkersburg Police website.

