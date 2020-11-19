Parkersburg Police need help finding man wanted on criminal charge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for help finding a wanted man.

Police say that Colton Tant is wanted on a criminal charge of burglary and grand larceny.

Authorities were unable to give us additional details on the charges.

If you know where Tant may be you are asked to contact Detective J.O. Bell at (304) 424-8444, send a message to the Parkersburg Police Facebook, or leave an anonymous tip on the Parkersburg Police website.

