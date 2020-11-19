Riverside Artists Gallery hosting “Reflections of 2020”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Riverside Artists Gallery is hosting an exhibit called “Reflections of 2020”. It is currently accepting submissions of artwork from those in the community.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges that many have faced recently, 2020 has been a difficult year for many. The gallery felt an exhibit that allows local residents to see that others have experienced similar difficulties would be beneficial.

“Since this year has been such an incredible year with so many events, most of them not great, we thought it might be a good idea for a community exhibit showing reflections and people’s impressions,” said Virginia Killian, a founding member of the gallery.

The exhibit will begin after the New Year and will include family-friendly works of art in a wide range of mediums. Those who would like to submit their art are asked to bring their pieces to the gallery during the following hours:

December 30 - 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

December 31 - 10 A.M. - 1:30 P.M

Jan. 2nd - 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

Killian also pointed out that the exhibit will provide an opportunity for area residents to safely connect, which is important because many have been kept apart from friends and family due to the pandemic.

“Everybody has been in their own minds this year because we’ve all been isolated,” Killian said.

All pieces will be reviewed and be for sale at the gallery during the month of January. Additional information can be found on the gallery’s Facebook page.

