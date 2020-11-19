Rules and regulations for Christmas tree shopping during pandemic

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The pandemic is affecting much of the holiday shopping experience, including getting your tree for Christmas.

Because of restrictions in place because of the pandemic, tree farms, such as Evergreen Christmas Tree Farms in Mineral Wells is putting in their own set of rules.

Those who will be coming to one of these sites will be required to wear a mask and to social distance from others while they’re shopping.

Those working at these facilities will be sanitizing and following they’re own guidelines as well.

“We’re going to put signage up in various places of the farm to ensure that people know the safe way that they should conduct themselves while they’re here. For example, around the sales tables and around the tree lot, they’ll be required to wear masks,” says tree farm owner, Terry Dunn. “But when they’re out in the field looking for a tree to cut down, just social distancing is fine. But we really want people to come, have a good time, have a fun time and have a safe time.”

Evergreen Christmas Tree Farms will be open for business on Thanksgiving Day. They also recommend those who have their own saws or tree cutting supplies to bring them.

If you are looking to purchase a Christmas tree in Ohio, then you can look at the guidelines they are following by clicking the link for the Ohio Christmas Tree Association.

