St. Marys and Ritchie County set for Class A quarterfinals

(WTAP) - The St. Marys Blue Devils and Ritchie County Rebels are the only remaining Mid Ohio Valley team still alive in the West Virginia high school football playoffs.

Both the Blue Devils and Rebels have Class A quarterfinal contests this weekend.

On Saturday Ritchie Country travels to play Greenbrier West. The Rebels are the number 7 seed with a 9-2 record.

Ritchie opened up the playoffs with a hard fought 16-7 win over Wirt County, and is riding a 7 game winning streak.

Greenbrier West is the number 2 seed with a perfect 9-0 record following last week’s 58-0 win over Madonna in the opening round of the playoffs.

The well rested St. Marys Blue Devils are scheduled to host Midland Trail with a 3:00 pm kickoff on Sunday.

The Blue Devils haven’t played a game since Oct. 30th because of COVID-19 metric issues with their opponents.

St. Marys is the number 4 seed with an 8-1 record. The Blue Devils got a free pass in round 1 of the playoffs because Wheeling Central was unable to play because of the COVID-19 metric in Ohio County last Saturday

Midland Trail is the number 5 seed with a 4-1 record. Midland Trail is also in jeopardy of being eliminated if Fayette County’s COVID-19 doesn’t improve from it’s current Orange status.

