Advertisement

Survey: Americans to spend more on Thanksgiving this year

A survey from LendingTree found that Americans will spend an average of $475 hosting...
A survey from LendingTree found that Americans will spend an average of $475 hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Despite the pandemic, Americans are still planning to spend hundreds of dollars on Thanksgiving dinner.

That’s according to a new survey from LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, which found that Americans will spend an average of $475 to host Thanksgiving dinner – which is up from $310 in 2019.

About 2,000 Americans answered the online survey.

One reason people said Thanksgiving might be more expensive is because they’re making up for the holidays they missed earlier in the year.

More people are also planning to host this year, which makes sense because families are having smaller gatherings due to the pandemic.

According to the survey, hosts are expecting about nine people at the Thanksgiving table. That’s down from 10 in 2019.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: Wood County turns red on the W. Va. County Alert System map
No injuries were reported in the structure fire on Madison Avenue.
UPDATE: Fire officials say early morning blaze was the result of homeless break in
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice: no plans to issue shutdowns
Fire over police lights. (Source: MGN)
Parkersburg fires could be linked to homeless confrontations

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, travelers make their way through the Minneapolis-St....
CDC pleads with Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving
WTAP News @ 6 - Blue Devils waiting game
WTAP News @ 6 - Blue Devils waiting game
Norwood United Methodist Church
Volunteers needed for annual Thanksgiving Dinner at Norwood United Methodist Church
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher discusses curfew
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher reacts to curfew that goes into effect Thursday night
WTAP News @ 6 - Mountaineer hoops update
WTAP News @ 6 - Mountaineer hoops update