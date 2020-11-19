Traffic stops lead to drug seizures in Athens County

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Athens County Sheriff’s Office seized drugs and arrested ten people on warrants during a joint operation with several area agencies yesterday.

According to a news release, more than 20 law enforcement officers from the Athens County Sheriff’s Department, their Criminal Interdiction Unit, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Fairfield-Athens Major Crimes Unit, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation worked together to target crimes which affect “quality of life issues” in Athens County.

Together, officers seized an undisclosed amount of meth, heroin and prescription medication during a series of 23 traffic stops around Athens County.

The sheriff’s department’s K9 unit, Bora, was one of the four police dogs used to sniff out narcotics throughout the day Wednesday.

“Each day the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit and Athens Major Crimes Unit are serving the citizens of Athens County as part of a comprehensive proactive approach to dealing with substance use and drug trafficking here in Athens County.” said Fairfield-Athens Major Crimes Unit Commander Dennis Lowe.

In addition to the traffic stops, officers located and arrested 10 people with outstanding warrants, one of whom was wanted on a federal warrant.

Agents of the U.S. Forest Service in Wayne National Forrest helped serve the federal warrant.

“We will not stop in our mission to reduce crime and make Athens County a safer place to work, live and play. I would like to thank the Fairfield-Athens Major Crimes Unit, their Commander Dennis Lowe, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and all contributing law enforcement for your tireless efforts,” said Sheriff Rodney Smith.

No other details were made immediately available.

