Trees are being decorated for annual “Festival of Trees” at Blennerhassett Hotel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Christmas Trees are being decorated in the Charleston Ballroom of the Blennerhassett Hotel ahead of the annual “Festival of Trees” event that begins on Friday, November 20.

The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley took over sponsorship of the event, after Easterseals had to cancel.

38 Christmas trees are being decorated for this year’s event, and decorators have been working most of the week to get them prepared.

The United Way was thrilled to find out how many organizations still came out to decorate on such short notice, and the Blennerhassett Hotel is grateful to have the event continue even during a pandemic.

“We were really concerned about, could we get participants in this year?” said Stacy Decicco, Executive Director of the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley. “Could we get the word out quickly enough? Could we even get ourselves organized? But this community has rallied. I think what they’ve said to us is, “We didn’t want to lose something else this year.”

“We’re just so fortunate to have this event at the hotel,” said Seth Barbarow, Marketing and Media Specialist for the Blennerhassett Hotel. “It’s just become synonymous with the hotel and people just expect to come to the hotel this time of year to look at the trees.”

The festival concludes on December 10th with a virtual hybrid auction.

The hotel has enforced social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines for those who want to attend.

