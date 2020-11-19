Advertisement

UPDATE: Parkersburg man charged with possession with intent to deliver

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Ayden Lee Nutter, 20, of Parkersburg was arrested after police say they found cash, marijuana, hydrocodone pills and THC oil during a traffic stop on I-79.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17., at around 9:30 pm, police say an officer and their K-9 partner pulled over a vehicle on I-79 that was speeding well over 90 mph. During the stop, officials say the K-9 indicated that there were drugs in the vehicle.

“This was a great bust by Sgt. Laulis and K-9 Rebbel”, Sheriff Matheny said.

Police say they seized over $7,600 in cash, 76.5 grams of marijuana, 100 hydrocodone pills, 44 packs of THC oil and 17 packs of another type of oil.

Nutter is charged with possession with intent to deliver and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

