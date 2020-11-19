Vacant structure ruined by fire, 24th to burn this year in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Latrobe Street about 9:15 Thursday morning.

Fire Chief Jason Matthews says crews were met with heavy flames when they arrived on scene.

Knowing the structure was previously damaged, firefighters took defensive measures.

“There was flooring missing throughout, and quite a bit of damage throughout the rest of the home. Everything was open,” said Matthews.

It took about fifteen minutes for the flames to be knocked down and firefighters had stopped wetting hotspots by noon.

Matthews says the vacant home was the 24th vacant building to burn in 2020 alone.

While the house was supposed to be empty, the fire chief says there is evidence of people staying in it, including mattresses and other debris.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“If anybody saw anybody here, call my office, call the police detective bureau. We want to try to nip this in the bud,” said Matthews.

You can reach the fire chief’s office at 304-424-8470.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.