Advertisement

Vacant structure ruined by fire, 24th to burn this year in Parkersburg

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Latrobe Street about 9:15 Thursday morning.

Fire Chief Jason Matthews says crews were met with heavy flames when they arrived on scene.

Knowing the structure was previously damaged, firefighters took defensive measures.

“There was flooring missing throughout, and quite a bit of damage throughout the rest of the home. Everything was open,” said Matthews.

It took about fifteen minutes for the flames to be knocked down and firefighters had stopped wetting hotspots by noon.

Matthews says the vacant home was the 24th vacant building to burn in 2020 alone.

While the house was supposed to be empty, the fire chief says there is evidence of people staying in it, including mattresses and other debris.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“If anybody saw anybody here, call my office, call the police detective bureau. We want to try to nip this in the bud,” said Matthews.

You can reach the fire chief’s office at 304-424-8470.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: Wood County turns red on the W. Va. County Alert System map
No injuries were reported in the structure fire on Madison Avenue.
UPDATE: Fire officials say early morning blaze was the result of homeless break in
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice: no plans to issue shutdowns
Fire over police lights. (Source: MGN)
Parkersburg fires could be linked to homeless confrontations

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Blue Devils waiting game
WTAP News @ 6 - Blue Devils waiting game
Norwood United Methodist Church
Volunteers needed for annual Thanksgiving Dinner at Norwood United Methodist Church
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher discusses curfew
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher reacts to curfew that goes into effect Thursday night
WTAP News @ 6 - Mountaineer hoops update
WTAP News @ 6 - Mountaineer hoops update
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Chance Smith
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Chance Smith